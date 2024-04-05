'You should definitely use a filter': Tips and tricks when capturing the solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The countdown continues as we are just three days away from witnessing history in our own backyard.

However, to capture the essence of the solar eclipse not only do your eyes need to be protected but so do your lenses.

7News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with experts on how to ensure you capture those precious moments using the right tools, come Monday.

"We want people to see the coolest part.. the thing that makes this special," Buffalo Museum of Science Eclipse Coordinator Jen Schechter explained.

During the eclipse hits, it is imperative not only for your eyes but your cameras too, because the way the sun can damage your eyes if you look at it, it can also damage the sensor inside of your camera.

"We recommend if you are buying filters for your camera or telescope, you still go through the same process of eclipse glasses, so you buy them from a reputable vendor. They meet the same requirements for direct solar viewing and that they are safe for direct solar viewing," Schechter explained via Zoom Thursday night.

Shechter advises people to stay away from UV filters because these will not protect your lenses.

"You want those that are super dark. They won't damage your instrument, they won't damage your eyes," Schechter added.

There are still stores in Buffalo that have filters specifically made for solar viewing like Delaware Camera.

Delaware Camera Store Manager Mark Miller said, "You should definitely use a filter because it'll obviously be too bright because if you look directly into the sun, it'll just be a white blob in the sky and also it can damage your sensor inside the camera."

Store manager and photographer Mark Miller said the store just received new shipment on filters.

Miller added, "We got 82mm size, 95mm size and 77mm size. We also have adapters. We have smaller lenses you can adapt the bigger size to your smaller lens as well. We have a workaround for people."

Filters at Delaware Camerarange from $99 to $160.

If you are unable to get the designated filters in time, you can simply place your eclipse glasses over your phone's camera and get the same results.

Just be sure not to look up in the sky with your bare eyes when doing it.

"What we recommend is setting a timer because we also know that a lot of people will see it. It's inspiring. People will forget it's only 3 and a half minutes, so set that timer as a reminder to out your eclipse glasses back on, following it," Schechter added.

There are also apps that help users track and photograph the eclipse.

The American Astronomical Society has compiled a list of the most useful apps for both Android and iPhone.

Android has an app called "Eclipse Calculator 2" and iPhone has "The Solar Eclipse Timer", to make it easier to get the perfect shot.