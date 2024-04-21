Woman wanted for questioning regarding kidnapping of two children in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Jenique Bailey.

According to police, Bailey is wanted for questioning regarding her role in the kidnapping of 8-year-old Edward Hale Jr. and 10-year-old Eiania Hale on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

The children were reunited with their legal guardian on Friday after a nearly 24-hour search.

Buffalo police announced Saturday that their biological mother, 41-year-old Jennie Johnson, had been arrested and charged with the following:



One count of second-degree kidnapping

One count of second-degree custodial interference

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of second-degree criminal contempt

This is an ongoing investigation.