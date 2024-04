BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department, asking for help,

finding two missing children.

8-year-old Edward Hale is about 4'3", with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his upper lip.

10-year-old Elaina Hale is about 4'6" with brown hair, brown eyes, and mole on her collar bone.

They were last seen around 6:30 Thursday night, leaving Jasper Perry Projects in a tan car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.