Biological mother arrested for kidnapping her two children who were reported missing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced the biological mother of the two children reported missing on Thursday has been arrested.

Jennie Johnson, 41, of Buffalo has been charged with the following:



One count of second-degree kidnapping

One count of second-degree custodial interference

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Two counts of second-degree criminal contempt

Johnson lives on Benzinger Street. According to police, there is an active order of protection against her and she is not to make any contact with the children.

Police say 8-year-old Edward Hale and 10-year-old Eiania Hale were seen entering a tan Chevrolet Impala on Sunnyside Place at 4 p.m. Thursday. Police obtained video of the two children entering that same car outside on Benzinger Street about two hours later. The children were reported missing by their legal guardian at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Watch missing children enter Chevrolet Impala on Benzinger Street in Buffalo:

Buffalo Police obtain video of two missing children entering tan Chevrolet Impala

The children were reunited with their legal guardian, who is their older sister, after a nearly 24-hour search.

"They were scared. They were terrified about what happened. Really, they don't have much to say right now. They're really just in shock," their sister Kimberleigh Hale explained.

Watch Commissioner Gramaglia provides update on two missing Buffalo children:

Commissioner Gramaglia provides update on two missing Buffalo children

This is an ongoing investigation.