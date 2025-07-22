'What were the barriers?': Buffalo lawmaker urges AG's office to investigate domestic violence case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council President Bryan Bollman is calling on New York’s Attorney General to investigate potential breakdowns in the state’s legal system following the murder of Amanda Thompson — a domestic violence victim killed earlier this month on South Ogden Street.

Thompson, a 44-year-old mother, was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-partner, Rickey Crouch, who was arrested shortly after on the I-90 when a state trooper spotted him, causing a traffic backup.

“This is about asking, ‘Where did this go wrong?’” Bollman said. “My want here is to get to the bottom of that. And what was this? Where did this go wrong? How did this happen? Those are the answers that Amanda's family deserves, her children, her mother and also our community.”

A history of violence

Crouch is no stranger to law enforcement. In 1996, he was convicted of second-degree murder — a case that landed him in prison. He was later released early from parole in 2023.

“So I'm curious as to the parole board, what did they see where they thought releasing him early was the play?” Bollman asked.

Just this past May, Crouch was arrested for burglary at Thompson’s home — and for violating an order of protection she had against him. He was also charged with obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

“In my mind, I think he should have been in jail already, and that Amanda should be alive right now,” Bollman said.

In a letter to Attorney General Letitia James, Bollman asked for a review of the timeline that led up to Thompson’s death, urging the state to examine whether the criminal justice system missed warning signs.

“What were the barriers that prevented us from not seeing the red flags or acting on the red flags?” he said.

He’s now asking for members of the Attorney General’s Office to attend a Buffalo Common Council meeting in September to discuss possible reforms. As of publication, the Attorney General’s Office has not responded to 7 News’ request for comment.

Experts: Strangulation is a red flag

Domestic violence advocates said Thompson’s case tragically reflects broader patterns.

Kelly Gast with the Family Justice Center in Buffalo said the number of domestic violence cases her team handles often increases during the summer.

“Domestic violence is very real, and it's something that we see and deal with every single day,” she said.

Crouch’s misdemeanor arrest for obstruction of breathing may sound minor, but it reflects a troubling reality in domestic abuse cases.

New York’s penal code defines the charge as intentionally blocking someone’s nose or mouth — a form of non-lethal strangulation that Gast said should never be overlooked.

“Somebody who is a victim of strangulation is 750 times more likely to be killed by that same partner,” she said. “So it's, it's concerning when we look at all of these cases where, you know, where there is a history and a reflection of that. We need to be concerned as a community. It really is a public health crisis.”

Bollman hopes a statewide review will lead to legislative changes or new protocols — so that warning signs like the ones Thompson showed don’t fall through the cracks again.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane shared the following statement with 7 News:

I understand the concerns expressed by Councilman Bollman and our community regarding this tragedy. While I cannot comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation, I want to assure the public that our prosecutors and victim advocates work tirelessly to prevent offenders from causing future harm to victims of domestic violence.



We sought to protect the victim by requesting that the Court hold the defendant without bail as he was charged with qualifying offenses. While the District Attorney’s Office can make this request, it is ultimately the discretion of the presiding judge to remand, impose bail, set non-monetary conditions, or release the accused. Our request was denied and the judge set bail, which was posted by the defendant. At his arraignment for allegedly violating the order of protection, our office argued that bail be imposed, but the judge continued his release.



We also requested that an order of protection be issued for the victim and her children at his arraignment for the first offense. The order was granted by the Court and the defendant was informed of the consequences of any violation. Additionally, an advocate was actively working with the victim to offer safety planning and supportive services at the time of her murder.



Bail reform is not to blame as the Court had the ability to hold the defendant in pre-trial custody or set higher bail. My office will continue to work to prevent these crimes by aggressively prosecuting the offenders, requesting orders of protection, advocating for victims, offering services, and supporting the efforts of our partners in law enforcement to keep illegal guns off of our streets.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. A list of local resources can be found here:

Family Justice Center

(716) 558-7233

Erie Co. Child and Family Services

(716) 884-6000

National Domestic Violence Hotline

(800) 799-7233

