'We're fighting back': Last chance for parishes to inform Buffalo Diocese if they will fight to stay open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced in May that it would be shutting down 34 percent of its parishes and 38 percent of its worship spaces as it looks to "right size and reshape."

Following the announcement, the diocese met with its seven regional vicariates across Western New York to recommend which parishes should merge/close.

Churches on the potential chopping block have until Monday to let the Buffalo Diocese know their plans. They can either accept the Diocese's recommendations or plan to submit a counter-proposal.

"We're not the generation like our parents who are just gonna take the word of the diocese and just roll with it, we're asking questions, we're fighting back," said Nandor Forgach, a parishioner at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church.

He's been through a church closing before, growing up in St. Elizabeth of Hungary church.

"Totally understandable, made sense. The Hungarian community no longer lived in Riverside, Black Rock area," said Forgach.

But he says people live, learn and worship together at St. Benedict's.

"Based on A, the health of our parish and the fact that we're having such great success with the school as well," said Forgach.

Forgach feels there's a lack of transparency from the diocese.

"You know I think sometimes the diocese forgets without parishioners, they're nothing. It's our Sunday collections, it's us going to mass, it's us keeping with the faith that keeps them where they are today," said Forgach.

So church leaders now have to put a proposal in writing and submit it by August 5th.

The Catholic Community of Buffalo, North also plans to submit a proposal.

"Families will have a specific hour allotted time to come in with the parishes that are going to present their counter proposal and to meet with that committee that's been established, to help us evaluate those counter proposals," said Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar, Road to Renewal.

From July 15 to August 23, diocese leadership will review proposals and an official list of recommendations will come out by September 1.