'We want them to strive for greatness': Conway The Machine hosts teen summit in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Teenagers in Buffalo spent their Saturday with a local celebrity, learning from Conway the Machine about how he turned his life around to become a successful artist.

"Push our youth to strive for greatness and tap into the inner creativity and just be better. We want them to strive for greatness and let them know it's more out there and it's attainable," said Conway.

He's a Buffalo native, a rap artist and the co-founder of the hip-hop label Griselda Records.

Tony Jones The teen summit took place at Trust God Ministries



He stopped by Trust God Ministries on Main Street to meet with teenagers to show them there's a path to success.

"Gotta meet the kids where they're at, mentally physically, emotionally. They want to come meet Conway and hear his story and hear his voice because you don't have that many artists that come out and speak to our youth," Bruce Warrick of Trust God Ministries and Founder of the Rise in Victory Foundation.

The plan is to have an event like this once a month put together by the Conway Cares Foundation and the Rise in Victory Foundation.