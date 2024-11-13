‘We think that there's a great audience here’: MusicalFare finds new home at 710 Theatre

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — MusicalFare Theatre is about to become a city resident. The Amherst-based theater company finally found a new home at Shea's 710 Theatre in Buffalo's downtown theater district.

WKBW Outside Shea's 710 Theatre in downtown Buffalo.

“This, I believe, is the future for our city and MusicalFare – I can't wait to get started,” remarked Randall Kramer, founder & executive director, MusicalFare Theatre.

Kramer now finding a permanent home in downtown Buffalo's Theatre District.

WKBW Randall Kramer, founder & executive director, MusicalFare Theatre

"By moving to 710, we have been given a ‘one in a generation’ opportunity to elevate our productions, expand our scope, and reunite a vital piece of downtown's theater district,” declared Kramer.

MusicalFare’s current lease at Daemen University in Amherst expires in May. In August, Kramer pulled out of plans to build a new theater at Amherst Central Park after backlash from residents who didn't want to foot the bill. That's when Shea's President Brian Higgins and his board figured it would be a win-win to have MusicalFare join the 710 Theatre.

WKBW Brian Higgins, president & CEO, Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

"We feel Shea's has a parental responsibility, not only to the theater district but to all of the organic homegrown theatres of which there are almost two dozen,” noted Brian Higgins, president & CEO, Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

MusicalFare has already performed 100 shows at the 710 Theatre, bringing in 30,000 guests downtown.

WKBW MusicalFare has been performing some shows at 710.

MusicalFare signed a ten-year agreement with Shea's in which both theaters will share costs and reviews from productions.

“This is a theater group that's moving into the city and not out of it,” stated Higgins.

"We think that there's a great audience here, plus the audience we already have,” Kramer commented.

WKBW Inside 710 Theatre.

MusicalFare will have a chance to expand its seating capacity from its current 136 to more than 500 seats here at 710.

"And so, the upside, when a show hits, and when people really want to come – we’ll be able to accommodate them,” Kramer described.

More than 100 bars, restaurants, and coffee shops are near the theater district, and some, like the Bijou Grille, rely heavily on the theatre business.

WKBW Inside the Bijou Grille in the theatre district.

"We're ecstatic, we're ecstatic that another theater has joined our family on the street. It's enjoyable to have another set of groups of people coming in to see shows on a regular basis,” replied Michael Greco, chef & owner, Bijou Grille.

Since Higgins began leading Shea’s last February, he has made it a priority to create a vibrant theatre district for downtown, all the theatres, and nearby businesses.

WKBW Shea's President Brian Higgins & MusicalFare Executive Director Randall Kramer.

“And the only way you that you get business activity here is you introduce more people to the space that ordinally wouldn’t be here,” Higgins said.

Greco tells me he’s very pleased with Higgins leadership in the theatre district.

WKBW Michael Greco, chef & owner, Bijou Grille.

“We’re thrilled. I can't even tell you how happy we are,” responded Greco. “It’s a really good feeling. It's an uplifting feeling that they finally realize what a great block this could be.”

MusicalFare will begin its theater season at its new home in October of next year.

