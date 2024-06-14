‘We have actually had 102 people join the parish’: Buffalo church experiences growth spurt

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Many in Western New York’s Catholic community are reeling after the Diocese of Buffalo recommended more than 70 churches merge/close.

Over the last two weeks, the diocese held vicariate meetings across the region to announce its recommendations.

READ MORE: Here are the Buffalo Catholic Diocese parishes that have been recommended to merge

Blessed Sacrament Church on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo is not on the closing list but is on a “watch list."

WKBW Inside Blessed Sacrament Church in Buffalo.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley has learned despite fewer people attending Mass, Blessed Sacrament has been experiencing growth.

"It's just very enthusiastic, energetic,” remarked Tim van Oss, parishioner, Blessed Sacrament.

WKBW Beautiful stained glass windows at Blessed Sacrament.

"We're hoping that we will be a positive light in this darkness,” replied Michael Pitek, parish council president, Blessed Sacrament.

Some of that positive light is already shining through the magnificent stained glass windows inside Blessed Sacrament Church on Delaware Avenue in the Elmwood Village.

WKBW Michael Pitek, parish council president, Blessed Sacrament.



Parish Council President Michael Pitek said for now his church is on a watch list.

“And that is basically to prove that we can be viable,” Pitek explained.

I met with Pitek, who tells me they will have a year to get on stable financial ground. But as many churches are seeing a decline in enrollment and Mass attendance, Pitek says over the last three years, Blessed Sacrament has experienced a growth spurt.

“Just total that up again, and we have actually had 102 people join the parish,” Pitek noted. “I'm not going to say we're good, because I think every church is being challenged.”

WKBW Michael Pitek, parish council president, Blessed Sacrament, recently gave a tour of the windows.



And more importantly, Pitek tells me about 60 percent of those newer members are in their 20's and 30's.

“We're in the Elmwood Village. we're steps away from the medical campus. I mean Buffalo is having a resurgence, so I’m really excited that our parish is starting to show, granted, it's modest, but it's growth versus you know, decline,” reflected Pitek.

“And blessed sacrament is working to make sure it is a welcoming community to all generations,” commented van Oss.

“Blessed sacrament is a great reflection of what people do when they come together in a loving community,” describes van Oss.

WKBW 32-year-old Tim van Oss is a Blessed Sacrament parishioner.

32-year-old Tim van Oss tells me he's been at Blessed Sacrament his entire life and now as a young adult, he remains a devoted Catholic. He says Blessed Sacrament has the right formula for engaging younger people.

"The fact that Catholic, with a lowercase “c” means universal, we really should be accepting to all people, and I think that's where Blessed Sacrament really hits a tone with our community. I think we are very welcoming, and our hearts have to be open to all people from all walks of life,” van Oss said.

The church even created "The Hangout", events for young adults ages 21-39.

WKBW Flyer on The Hangout.

van Oss said he believes Blessed Sacrament has the right formula for attracting younger generations to church.

“Eileen, I think Blessed Sacrament has the right formula for engaging young people because we are enthusiastic. I think we all enjoy each other’s company. We come from a very diverse group of people from all walks of life,” commented van Oss.

Pitek says now that the diocese announced potential closings, some might be shopping for a new church, and he will be ready.

“And so, we need to be ready for those shoppers, and not that we're putting on an act, but we need to open our doors and be warm and welcoming,” Pitek stated.