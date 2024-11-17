'We have a sisterhood now': EmpowHER mental health series expands

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Imagine dedicating ten weeks to taking care of yourself. That's what dozens of women did and they're now celebrating their success.

"It made me pause. It made me realize, I didn't even know I needed it," said Kennetha Quarles, a first-time participant.

They spend Tuesdays and Thursdays taking part in various activities and forming bonds to overcome tough times and improve their mental health.

Thanks to a $10,000 grant from Roswell Park, they can continue this program and start one for men.

Taylor Epps Kennetha Quarles says she's grateful she participated

"I think it's great, it puts the awareness in the community, and having that backing means the world," said Kennetha Quarles about the recent investments. Taylor Epps Crystal Ann Lott says she has the tools she needs to stay healthy now

"I was mentally broken when I got here, now I have tools and tricks to use on days when I go through my mental health complications because I do suffer from them," said Crystal Ann Lott. "This right here gives us a chance to one interact with women who are going through things like us and two gives us a chance to find out who we are and what we really need." Taylor Epps Sandi Dunlop is a returning participant

"I came back because of the nature of the program, the openness of it, and the healing process. it is inspiring. And the women are phenomenal," said Sandi Dunlop who's on her second time around.

After her announcement about the investments, organizer Tamieka Johnson shared some more difficult news.

"A few weeks ago, I was given the diagnosis of stage 3 endometrial cancer and I will be working through that struggle and living through that process and when I say living, that's what I mean," said Johnson.

Taylor Epps Tamieka Johnson is the founder of EmpowHER



Now this program is coming full circle as this group of empowered women returns the favor and empowers Johnson.

"It means everything to me and I love all of them, we have a sisterhood now and we're gonna keep going together. One way or another."

