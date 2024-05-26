'I found my voice': Buffalo women celebrate completion of 10-week empowerment series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's that someone in your life that's always giving to others, but not taking care of themselves. Maybe that person is you.

That rang true for dozens of women who took matters into their own hands, by signing up for the free "Empow-HER", a 10-week series focused on healing and self-care.

"I feel absolutely great, I feel good about everything. I was nervous in the beginning, it really helped me a lot, it's teaching me how to cope."

When we first met Debbie back in March, she felt like she had to wear a mask and hide her feelings.

She and the other women spent each week taking on a new challenge, from fitness and yoga to finance lessons and therapy sessions.

"I found my voice," said Tara Fulgham, a participant. "I'll never be the same again, I am forever changed and I will forever have a circle of women who will love and support me."

Keith Young Lillian, Tamieka, Joyce, Sandi and Karen pose for a picture at the celebration



Women who were complete strangers to each other in March are now sisters in May.

"I have learned to give myself grace and just belonging to a group and being people who don't pass judgment on me," said Karen Turley.

If you're feeling inspired by these women, you'll have a chance to take part in the series in the fall, if they can find funding.

Organizer Tamieka Johnson wound up going out of pocket for a lot of this programming, so to continue she'll need some sponsors.

The plan is to have another Empow-HER series and a program for men through Teach Me and Teachable Moments Inc. To donate, click here. Johnson's email is tamieka@tmandtm.org.

