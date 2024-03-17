'I want to refresh myself': Buffalo women hosting free empowerment series to heal community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Women are often the caregivers, but many find they give more to others than to themselves.

“If we’re not given the tools to know how to care for ourselves, then we’re not able to care for anyone else because then it becomes like you’re pouring from an empty cup," said Roslyn Collins, social worker and organizer.

That's why Collins and Tamieka Johnson teamed up to create a 10-week-long empowerment series right in time for Women's History Month. It's called C.H.A.T.

“Community healing all together. We both wanted to address concerns specifically at this time for women, mind body and soul, a holistic approach to healing," said Johnson.

The pair joined forces with community partners to engage women.

“I said to myself, that’s something I can use. I wanna go back into the workforce, I’m retired…I said this is a refresher, this will make me a better person going back," said Lillian Flamm.

Deborah Roberts hopes it will help her overcome grief. She says the smile she greets you with doesn't match what she feels inside.

“It’s a mask. Inside I’m crying, I’m screaming, I’m glad someone can finally hear what I’m trying to say without cutting me off, so i try to make light of things, I laugh," said Roberts.

The goal is for Flamm and Roberts to connect with each other and other women and heal. Each week, they'll take on a different activity from journaling to fitness to ceramics.

“So we can move from survival mode, with our program we want to move to thriving through empowerment," said Collins.

The event starts March 19, happening at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion on Tuesdays from 1-3 pm and Thursdays from 4-6pm. The first session is already full. It's free, register here.