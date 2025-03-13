'We are hopeful': Repairs for USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker may be near

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — USS The Sullivans is more than just a historic vessel; it is a symbol of courage, camaraderie, and service for many, especially in the heart of Western New York.

For retired U.S. Navy veteran John Moffat, the ship holds a very special place, not only in his heart but also in the memories of all who served aboard.

"It's a safe place; it’s not just a place to work, but it was a home, a place where you made friendships, wrote letters to your loved ones, and saw the world," Moffat said.

wkbw Moffat onboard

Moffat volunteers aboard the ship, sharing its rich history with visitors. His dedication is part of an effort to keep the legacy of the USS The Sullivans alive for future generations.

USS The Sullivans has been an iconic feature of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. However, in 2022, the ship went through a devastating setback when it partially sank, marking what Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park President and CEO Paul Marzello described as "a very deep, dark day in the history of the naval park."

Naval park leadership reported a major breach in the hull caused the ship to take on water. USS The Sullivans partially sinking at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

Emergency efforts were taken when it began sinking and workers plugged dozens of holes. Temporary fixes were made to stabilize The Sullivans, and it was determined that long-term repairs were needed.

Since then, the ship has suffered 13 significant flooding incidents, but despite the challenges, the spirit of preservation remains strong.

wkbw

In addition to long-term repairs on The Sullivans, long-term repairs are also needed on USS Croaker.

In August 2024, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million toward the effort to repair and restore both vessels.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Naval Park hosted a community fundraiser, not only to honor USS The Sullivans but also to raise funds for ongoing repairs to both USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker.

Marzello explained that the fluctuating temperatures in the area have contributed to the ship’s structural issues.

"Between the cold and warming effect going back and forth, what it does do, it allows the steel to fluctuate and with those fluctuations very often where there is rust it pops and causes leaks," Marzello said.

He said that as of now, the vessel is in relatively good condition, but it's critical to get it on dry land and repaired. He said the city has selected a marine project management company to make those repairs, and now it's a waiting game.

"The city is managing that process, so it is really out of our hands," Marzello explained. "We are hopeful in working together with them to move this process along as quickly as possible."

Marzello said the goal is to have the ship on dry land for repairs by this October. If that timeline is not met, the ship will have to wait until next year when the winter is over.

The ongoing repairs are essential to preserving the ship’s legacy for future generations.

For volunteers like Paul Enser, a retired U.S. Navy veteran who has dedicated 10 years to preserving the ship’s history, the thought of the ship returning fully repaired will be a day he will never forget.

"It just brightens my life," Enser said.