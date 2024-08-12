Gov. Hochul announces $10 million to repair and restore USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million toward the effort to repair and restore USS The Sullivans and USS Croaker at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park.

The governor's office said the vessels were built to last around 20 years and have remained intact past their projected useful life.

In April 2022, USS The Sullivans, a decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer, began sinking.

Naval park leadership reported a major breach in the hull caused the ship to take on water. USS The Sullivans partially sinking at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

Emergency efforts were taken when it began sinking and workers plugged dozens of holes. Temporary fixes were made to stabilize The Sullivans and it was determined that long-term repairs were needed.

In December 2023, 7 News followed up and spoke to officials who said it would take millions more to save The Sullivans. Officials say it will take millions more to save USS The Sullivans

In addition to long-term repairs on The Sullivans, long-term repairs are also needed on USS Croaker.

The governor's office said the total restoration of the two vessels is expected to cost about $21 million. The current plan to restore and repair them includes moving them to a dry dock on Lake Erie in September 2025 where repairs will be made and then they will return to the Buffalo harbor in the spring of 2026.

Hochul's $10 million commitment is in addition to $7.5 million secured by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, $1 million from the City of Buffalo, $1 million from Erie County, $1 million from Senator Sean Ryan, and $500,000 from Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.