Officials say it will take millions more to save USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — USS The Sullivans, a decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer, began sinking at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park on Buffalo's waterfront in April 2022. Naval park leadership reported a major breach in the hull caused the ship to take on water.

READ MORE: USS The Sullivans partially sinking at Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park

WKBW

Just days after it began sinking, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Buffalo to announce a three-prong plan to secure federal funding to save the ship.

READ MORE: Sen. Schumer announces a three-prong plan to secure federal funding to save USS The Sullivans

In July 2022 Schumer announced $7.5 million was secured for repairs and restoration.

READ MORE: $7.5 million secured for the USS The Sullivans repairs

7 News is following up on the funding secured to save the ship.

According to a recent progress report issued by the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, they are getting ready for winter, and "we've been preparing our ships to face those conditions as best as our resources will allow." It goes on to say that "The release of pledged funding continues to be challenging."

There is a process to get the $7.5 million secured by Schumer and it's up to the City of Buffalo to file the required paperwork.

7 News spoke with Andy Rabb, Deputy Commissioner of Public Works on Monday. He told 7 News while completing a more detailed survey of the ship, they determined that $13 million more in funding will be necessary. Rabb said it's both for The Sullivans and the Kroeger, which is the submarine that also has some hull issues.

According to Rabb, they hope to secure all the funding by next year so they don't have to go through another winter.

According to the Buffalo Naval Park, the $490,000 that was secured by Congressman Brian Higgins days before it began sinking will be used for "the survivability plan."

The plan includes heating areas inside the ship, putting in dehumidifiers and pumps in areas prone to flooding, a flood alarm system, cameras, de-icing bubblers, and building up the electrical system to handle the pumps.

7 News is told the mayor has already met with lawmakers to discuss the plan and talk about the need for more money.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.