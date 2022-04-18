Sen. Schumer announces a three-prong plan to secure federal funding to save USS The Sullivans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - NY) was in Buffalo Monday to announce a three-prong plan to secure federal funding to save the USS The Sullivans.

USS The Sullivans, a decommissioned United States Navy Fletcher-class destroyer, began taking on water when there was a major breach in the hull on April 13. On April 15 crews halted pumping water from the ship as they discovered that oil was coming out of the ship. On April 16 officials announced the plan to save the ship includes removing all contaminants and stabilizing the incident, but it would be costly.

Monday, Sen. Schumer spoke at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to announce a three-prong plan to secure funding and save the ship.

I am putting out an SOS to the feds – Save Our Sullivans. This historic landmark is the pride and joy of the Buffalo waterfront, for our veterans and our strong Irish community, and we cannot allow its future to sink any further. That is why I am here today to get all hands on deck and launch my push to secure the emergency lifeboats this historic vessel needs to set sail once again and preserve its history and stories for generations to come. - Sen. Schumer

The three-prong plan includes: