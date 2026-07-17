'We are at a crossroads here': Is it time for state intervention in Buffalo Public Schools?

Sexual harassment allegations against a former Buffalo Public School Superintendent, Dr. Pascal Mubenga, and a current Central Board Member, Muki Hawkins, are prompting calls for state oversight of the school district.

The allegations were revealed in a Notice of Claim filed Thursday that claims Mubenga and Hawkins allegedly made "unwanted sexual advances" toward the District's Chief Equity & Governance Officer, Antoinette Amos.

State Assembly Member Jon Rivera is urging the state's help as turmoil continues inside the Buffalo Public School District. Mayor Sean Ryan said he welcomes involvement from the State Education Department.

"When adults schaulbe, it's the children who pay the price," Mayor Ryan remarked Thursday. "I always welcome, if Betty Rosa and the folks with state ed want to come in, give advice, take a look at what is happening here. We do have some similar, I would say, disruptions in some of the other upstate cities too, so one thing for sure is a consistent superintendent is usually good for a school."

WKBW Mayor Sean Ryan.

Buffalo is the second largest district in the state with nearly 30,000 students and a more than $1 billion budget, with most of the money coming from the state. The state provides about 70 to 80 percent of the total school budget.

"They control the purse strings, and we want to make sure we're getting the best results out of it. And that's why it's also appropriate to have New York State come in and take a look," Ryan said.

WKBW Rich Nigro, BTF president.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation president said it may be time for the state to step in.

"We are at a crossroads here, and there needs to be some sort of decisive action," Rich Nigro, BTF president, said.

Nigro said oversight is warranted given board struggles.

"It would certainly seem appropriate to have some oversight," Nigro said. "If the board of education is having this much difficulty governing itself."

The BTF also issued a letter to the school board Friday, saying that as board member Hawkins faces allegations, the board should not be making decisions.

"Especially if there is a member who is actively being accused of sexual harassment, then that individual should not be part of any decision right now," Nigro added.

WKBW Danielle Grzymala, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization.

Danielle Grzymala, co-chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, tells me parents have been flooding her with phone calls saying they are shocked.

"This is horrifying and awful, and very sad. These allegations are just nothing you want to hear about, especially going on in this district that I love," she said.

But Grzymala said the district must first demonstrate transparency before state intervention becomes necessary.

"We have to have transparency in what our plan is, right? What are we doing, and can we get there? We know what needs to be done. We've said it," Grzymala said. "There is a lot that needs to change in this district. We know we need to do things differently. Are we ready to really do it? And if we can do that, I support our district doing that. But if we need somebody to come in and say enough is enough, then that may have to happen."

WKBW Central Board Member, Muki Hawkins.

As for Hawkins, he sent a message to 7 News saying he will not resign and is looking forward to the "truth coming to light." He said he remains committed to making decisions that are in the best interest of students.

"There is an ongoing investigation, and out of respect for that process, I will not comment on the specifics at this time. I look forward to the truth coming to light.



I have dedicated more than 35 years to working with children and families in this community. Throughout that time, I have built relationships with countless parents, students, and community members who can speak to my character, integrity, and commitment.



The people of this community elected me to serve on the Buffalo Board of Education because they trusted me to do what is right for our children. I will not be intimidated by slander, false accusations, or attempts to distract me from that responsibility. I will not turn my back on the students and families I was elected to serve.



I remain committed to doing the work, advocating for our children, and making decisions that are in the best interest of our students. As always, I will respect the investigative process and await its outcome."



Muki Hawkins

WATCH: 'We are at a crossroads here': Is it time for state intervention in Buffalo Public Schools?

'We are at a crossroads here': Is it time for state intervention in Buffalo Public Schools?

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