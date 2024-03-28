‘We are all disappointed': SUNY rescinded choice for Buff State president

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — One day after learning that SUNY had changed its mind about who they selected to lead SUNY Buffalo State University, there was a closed-door meeting on campus.

7 News was there as Buffalo State Council met behind closed doors Thursday afternoon after learning SUNY changed its mind about who to hire Dr. Chance Glenn.

“We are all disappointed in the outcome of our search, but we have great hope for the future,” stated Linda Dobmeier, chair, Buffalo State Council.

It is back to square one at Buff State for the council to find a new president.

So what happened? Dr. Glenn was appointed last December and that's when SUNY introduced him.

“I am completely, and overwhelmed, and honored for this opportunity,” declared Glenn.

Dr. Glenn was set to begin the job on July 1. He currently serves as a provost at the University of Houston Victoria in Texas.

It was at that campus earlier this month that questions surfaced about conflicts of interest regarding his application for a research grant for his own research firm.

Thursday afternoon members of the Buffalo State Council were called to a special session. The council chair for this public university quickly called for an executive session. going behind closed doors and out of public view.

They emerged after more than an hour saying they discussed confidential matters that could not be disclosed.

“This situation that we've just moved past is unfortunate, but it's not one that's going to stop our momentum. One of the reasons that I personally agreed to stay is so that our momentum won't stop,” Dr. Bonita Durand, interview president, Buffalo State.

Dr. Durand has been serving as interim president. She worked at Buffalo State for 22 years, retired, and then returned after only five years of retirement to serve as interim after Katherine Conway-Turner retired.

Dr. Durand has agreed to lead the campus through the next two years until a new president is appointed.

“We have a leader who will be with us for two years. She will help us continue growing Buffalo State, taking care of the needs of our students first, faculty, and staff. The college is all behind us,” remarked Dobmeier.

I asked her about the challenge ahead as the campus deals with a $16 million deficit.

“We really have some hard decisions, but we believe that this campus, this community can make those hard decisions. We can control our destiny,” replied Dr. Durand.

I asked SUNY who was responsible for vetting Dr.Glenn’s application and when would a new search begin. SUNY responded by saying "It’s too soon to answer those questions".

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he was “sad” to learn of SUNY’s decision.

You may recall there was a great deal of speculation Brown was interested in the job, but on Thursday he cleared the air saying he never applied or interviewed for the position.

“I did not apply. No. Absolutely not,” responded Mayor Brown. “The only position I am focused on right now is the position that I am doing as mayor of the City of Buffalo.

I did reach out to Dr. Glenn for comment on this matter. He texted me back saying "All I want to say is that I’m disappointed it did not work out."

