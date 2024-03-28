Buffalo State University rescinds appointment of new president; Dr. Chance Glenn was set to begin July 1

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo State's new president is out of the job, before officially stepping into the role.

SUNY Chancellor John King, Jr. announced Wednesday evening that the appointment of Dr. Chance Glenn has been rescinded.

The announcement was made in a statement posted on the university's website and the chancellor did not offer an explanation for the decision.

Dr. Bonita Durand, who is currently serving as the interim president of Buffalo State, will now remain in that role through the 2025-26 academic year, until a new president is hired.

Dr. Glenn was set to begin his role as president on July 1, after being appointed in December 2023. He was appointed to Buffalo State while serving as a provost at the University of Houston-Victoria in Texas.

Earlier this month, faculty members at the University of Houston-Victoria began to raise concerns about Dr. Glenn, as first reported by the Victoria Advocate.

The Texas-based newspaper said university staff had concerns about Glenn, involving potential conflicts of interest and issues with a research grant.