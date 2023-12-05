New presidents appointed at Buffalo State University, SUNY Erie Comunity College

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The presidents for Buffalo State University and SUNY Erie Community College were named during a special SUNY Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday.

Dr. Chance Glenn was named the 10th president of Buffalo State, effective July 1, 2024. Dr. Adiam Tsegai will be ECC's new president effective immediately.

Dr. Glenn is a professor of electrical engineering with over 30 years of experience. Since 2019, he has served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Houston-Victoria. He has also served as the dean of the college of engineering, technology, and physical sciences at Alabama A&M University as well as associate dean in the office of graduate studies at Rochester Institute of Technology.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to lead Buffalo State University and partner with the SUNY campuses in the Western region and across the state,” Glenn said. “Academics and research have played an integral role in my career, and I am excited to build on the excellent education provided by Buffalo State. My thanks to the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor John King, and the Buffalo State search committee for this appointment.”

Dr. Tsegai was appointed as the Officer-in-Charge of ECC in 2022. Prior, she served as the college's provost and vice president for academic affairs, associate vice president for academic affairs of health sciences, engineering and technologies, as well as dean of engineering and technologies.

“I am grateful to the SUNY Board of Trustees, the Chancellor, and the SUNY Erie Board for their confidence and belief in my ability to take on the role of President at SUNY Erie. I am proud to be a part of the SUNY family and I look forward to leading our college into the future," she said.

Following the announcement of the two presidents, Mayor Byron Brown sent this statement to 7 News:

As Mayor of the City of Buffalo, I want to congratulate Dr. Glenn on his appointment as President of Buffalo State University and Dr. Tsegai on her appointment as President of SUNY Erie Community College. Both bring a diverse background and a skill set that will serve them and their students well in their new roles. I look forward to working with them as we continue to grow Buffalo and Western New York. I also want to recognize SUNY Chancellor John King for his leadership in ensuring these local educational institutions are led by the very best

Mayor Byron Brown

In September, Mayor Byron Brown told 7 News he was exploring the open president's position at Buffalo State.

“SUNY’s Buffalo campuses provide students from Western New York, the state, and the world with an extraordinary education at a terrific value. Buffalo State University and SUNY Erie are unparalleled community assets with strong futures ahead of them, and Dr. Glenn and Dr. Tsegai are the right leaders for these two SUNY campuses,” SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “My congratulations to Buffalo State and SUNY Erie on today’s appointments.”