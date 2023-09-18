'I will say now I have discussed it': Mayor Byron Brown exploring president's position at Buffalo State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Byron W. Brown confirmed Monday he is exploring the open president's position at Buffalo State University.

"I will say now I have discussed it,” Brown told 7 News following a groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing project at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Indeed, the Democratic mayor continued to emphasize that he is “focused” on his job as mayor, mostly shying away from hypothetical questions about his future. But he acknowledged today that with speculation swirling around him and Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo as potential successors to Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner at Buff State, questions are bound to arise.

It’s a change in tone for Brown, who back in June told reporters “my intention is” to serve the remainder of a term that extends until the end of 2025, but “you never say never.”

In addition, he confirmed Monday that he is enrolled in classes leading to a master’s degree (previously reported at Daemen University), which would fulfill the reported minimal degree requirements for the next president of Buff State.

“I’m pleased to be working in a program in innovation and leadership which I think will help me as I serve this community in my capacity as mayor,” he said.

Still, supporters on the university faculty say the master’s requirement could be waived given his status as a major figure in the community who has led New York’s second largest city for the past 17 years.

Besides being a loyal alumnus, the mayor has also taught courses in political science, public administration and public finance at the university. And though he has hinted at aiming for another term, most political observers believe Brown would face significant opposition from other Democrats and that his political “shelf life” may be nearing expiration.

His potential departure could also set in motion a row of political dominos drastically changing the area’s long entrenched leadership landscape, especially among Brown’s Democrats.

The situation is complicated even further by Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s consideration of Higgins as its next leader, first reported by 7 News – in addition to speculation of him as the next president of Buff State.

"There's been a lot of talk about movement in government, and me potentially moving someplace else and doing something different, but my focus is on being mayor of the City of Buffalo,” added Brown.