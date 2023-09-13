Rep. Brian Higgins under consideration for Shea's Performing Arts Center president's position

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In every community, at some point, lawmakers come and go. It's part of the natural ebb and flow of politics.

So it might seem logical that Rep. Brian Higgins is under consideration to be president of Shea's Performing Arts Center after serving in Congress since 2005.

Indeed, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell 7 News political analyst Bob McCarthy the Buffalo Democrat is among more than 130 applicants vying to lead the venerable theatre.

One of those sources even called him the leading contender. "It would be great for Shea's and great for the community," the source said.

A Higgins spokeswoman did not return a phone call seeking comment.

If Higgins emerges as the new Shea's boss after a year of turbulence among its top leaders, the move could signal more than one of Western New York's most enduring politicians deciding to move on. It could also prove the first in a long line of political dominoes to fall -- and even a generational change in Buffalo politics.

That's because there is no shortage of potential successors, especially those with a "D" after their name, in the overwhelmingly Democratic district. Most often mentioned are Mayor Byron W. Brown (himself often mentioned as a potential new president of Buffalo State University), and State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy. Both command their own powerful political machines and have proven formidable vote-getters in the past.

First, Brown continues in his record fifth term in City Hall following his 2021 primary loss to India Walton and his subsequent improbable -- if convincing -- victory in that fall’s general election. He continues to operate largely independent of Erie County Democrats -- because, well -- he can. And he can raise money.

Now most observers see Brown's tenure in City Hall winding down. Those close to him say he has always coveted a congressional seat, and because they don't open that often, this could prove his best chance.

Kennedy, meanwhile, counts more than $2 million in his campaign treasury, a staggering amount for an upstate legislator. While he could not use the money in his state account for a federal race, those following his career say he could still find ways to use it toward a congressional campaign.

Others mentioned include another Democratic state senator, Sean M. Ryan of Buffalo. He also has proven a successful vote-getter in races for the Assembly and Senate

But, wait -- there's more. County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has also been included in congressional speculation going back two decades. This year, however, he's locked in a contentious battle for his own unprecedented campaign for a fourth term as county executive. So he appears committed to his effort against Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio for the moment. but depending on when a special election is called, he could run then or even in a subsequent primary preceding the general election in November of 2024.

More moves could lie ahead. What if Brown emerges as the candidate to succeed Higgins? That could signal someone other than Brown occupying the big office on City Hall's second floor since Tony Masiello in 2005. Kennedy has often been mentioned as mayor too, as have others like Ryan or South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon.

Other dominoes could fall in the Senate and Assembly if some of those mentioned make their own moves.

It all adds up to these days coming as potentially critical for the future of Buffalo politics, with all eyes on Higgins as he ponders his own future.

