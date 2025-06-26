'Watch each other's back': Buffalo stands united after Canalside shooting incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers are showing their resilience and commitment to one of Buffalo's most treasured public spaces after a shooting at Canalside left two men wounded Monday night.

CrimeStoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests of those responsible for the shooting that injured two men, ages 19 and 23. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"Not let the bad times outweigh the good times," said Maximillian Moore, chef and owner of Liberty Hound restaurant at Canalside.

That's the message many Buffalo residents send as they returned to enjoy the waterfront on Wednesday.

Despite Monday night's shooting, visitors said the incident will not deter them from indulging in lakeside treats, strolling the boardwalk or simply enjoying summer along the Buffalo Waterfront.

"Canalside is a safe place for many people that come and travel just to Buffalo and from other countries and even from other states. This is a safe place, a safe harbor in Buffalo. It's unfortunate that there were incidents happening the other day," Moore said.

Moore, whose restaurant overlooks the Buffalo River, was working the night of the shooting. He said the incident serves as a reminder to stay vigilant.

"There's always been security down at least in the Naval Park area and by the restaurant, but as we see these temperatures rise and things like that, we're going to see more kids out of school and a little more roughhousing. We need to watch each other's back," Moore said.

Paul Marzello, CEO and President of the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, agrees with that assessment.

"There is an element of bad behavior no matter where you live, whether it's a Buffalo Waterfront or any other community throughout the country or the world for that matter. We can't always control that. What we can't control is making sure that we have security in place, which we do, not only here at the Naval Park but at Canalside," Marzello said.

When I asked visitors about safety concerns, many told me nothing will change their minds about visiting their beloved Canalside.

"I feel safe. It's an isolated incident. I've never felt a threat down here at all. I feel safe. I feel happy. I've never seen anything that made me feel any different, so I'm just going to continue to come down here," said Nick Bellacose, a Buffalo resident.

Christopher Houston, another Buffalo resident, shared his appreciation for the area: "I love just like checking out the water and like sitting down and seeing the view and having ice cream from the ice cream shop. It's just a very nice place."

"How quiet it is and the different people that come here. It's interesting. It's an interesting place. Buffalo in general is just an interesting place," Buffalo resident, Maliq Pake added.

"I've been here so many times over the last six years that I've lived here, and I love it just the same. I still feel comfortable here. It's one time out of hundreds of times that I've been here, so no, I don't feel more uncomfortable," said Susie Fox, who also lives in Buffalo.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon said there will be heightened patrols in the Canalside area, during Monday night's press conference, following the double shooting incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the number provided by CrimeStoppers at (716) 867-6161 or 911.

