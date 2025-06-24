Violent incidents at Canalside and Woodlawn Beach State Park under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Violent incidents at Canalside in Buffalo and Woodlawn Beach State Park in Blasdell are under investigation by local law enforcement.

Buffalo Police and New York State Park Police said none of these incidents are related.\

Two people shot at Canalside in Buffalo on Monday

According to Buffalo Police, just before 8 p.m. Monday, two men were shot at Canalside. A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg. Officials said both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have obtained DNA and video evidence. Their preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting was targeted in nature.

Police said they are interested in speaking with two persons of interest pictured below.

"Several" fights at Woodlawn Beach State Park on Monday

New York State Park Police said around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, "a large unauthorized and unpermitted party" with around 1,500 people occurred at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

According to park police, they were made aware of social media posts planning the event and interviewed potential organizers to prevent disruptions to the public's use of the beach.

Members of the crowd were allegedly seen fighting, consuming alcohol and refusing police orders.

Police said around 8:40 p.m., after multiple fights occurred, the decision was made to close the beach for the safety of the public.

One arrest was made, and the investigation into the event's organizers is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact park police at (716) 278-1777.

I spoke to Murray Holman, the executive director of the Stop The Violence Coalition, about the incidents.

“There’s some bad apples that don’t have any intentions of going swimming or enjoying the scenes, just coming here to raise havoc,” Holman said. “We have to get those players out of the game.”

18-year-old arrested for assault and menacing at Woodlawn Beach State Park on Sunday

According to court documents, police responded to a large fight at Woodlawn Beach State Park on Sunday.

During that fight, 18-year-old Jaiden Page menaced his ex-girlfriend with a knife, then kicked her in the back and head while she was on the ground.

He was arrested on both menacing and assault charges.