Two people shot at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sources say two people were shot Monday evening at Canalside.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. 7 News was on the scene on Prime Street, where there was a heavy police presence.

A Waterfront Management Group spokesperson released the following statement, saying they are working with Buffalo Police to learn more:

"ECHDC and the Waterfront Management Group have been notified by our employees and the Buffalo Police Department of a shooting at Canalside this evening. At this time, there is limited information about the incident, and we are directing all inquiries to the Buffalo Police Department, with whom we will coordinate to provide additional updates. The safety of our staff and the public is our top priority, and we pledge our full commitment to work with authorities as the incident is investigated."