Volunteers plant 107 trees to replace those damaged by Buffalo tornado

A group of Buffalo neighbors spent Saturday morning replanting the trees that were destroyed by a tornado in August.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of Buffalo neighbors spent Saturday morning replanting the trees that were destroyed by a tornado in August.

It was an EF-1 tornado that ripped through Downtown Buffalo, tearing the roof of a business on Niagara Street.



Many of the days after the tornado hit were spent picking up branches and debris from trees that were damaged in the tornado.

Volunteers with Re-tree got their shovels and gloves and went to Johnson Park, near the Buffalo Zoo, Kleinhans and Buffalo Central Terminal.

Over 107 trees were planted in total. To learn more about Re-tree WNY, click here.

