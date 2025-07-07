'Untapped gold': Buffalo lawmaker pushes for a long-term plan for the Erie Basin Marina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the most beautiful parts of our city is drawing a lot of criticism, and now one city lawmaker is asking for a long-term plan for the Erie Basin Marina.

"We have an out-of-contract Erie Basin Marina that we know needs millions of dollars of infrastructure and improvements," said Mitch Nowakowski, Fillmore District Common Council Member.

He's been fielding complaints from neighbors about loud music and drag racing.

"It's very loud in the evening. A lot of loud music, the smell of drugs, a lot of drinking going on," said Chris Ranney, who does maintenance and is a slip holder at the marina.

Ranney has noticed fewer boaters this summer. Visitors told me they're disappointed.

"It's kind of dismal," said Dave Anthon, who was there watching boats. "It's so beautiful, but other than walking around and looking at the beauty, that's as far as it goes."

Many complain that there's nowhere to eat with Templeton Landing only hosting special events and William K's shutting its doors a few years ago.

Neighbors want to see more security and more activity on this part of the waterfront.

"Untapped gold. This is a jewel and the city is squandering this opportunity," said Ranney.

What now?

Nowakowski sent a letter to the Office of Strategic Planning, Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and DPW leaders raising these concerns:



Where do we stand with the operators of Templeton Landing? Has there been an RFP (request for proposal) for William K's to bring in a restaurant? What's the status of starting a new contract for a future operator?

After contract issues with Smith Boys, the city has been looking for someone else to take over.

He's also requesting they come to the next Waterfront Committee meeting with these updates on September 3.