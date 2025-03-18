'The highlight of my career': Buffalo Public Schools superintendent conducts 60 school tour

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The leader of the Buffalo Public School District has embarked on an ambitious project. Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight is conducting a "60-school 60-day tour" of all city schools.

The city school leader said she wants to engage with school staff and students while showing her commitment to the district's future.

The superintendent has already visited more than a dozen schools. Tuesday, she toured International School 45 on Buffalo’s West Side.

I was invited exclusively to join the tour and hear firsthand from leadership and students.

From fist bumps to big hugs – that’s how students at the International School greeted the superintendent as they showcased their school.

Students presented a variety of school projects from an issue about recess and trouble spots with school drinking fountains to environmental and recycling. A string quartet also played special selections for the school leader.

“And I am proud to say that they're rising to everything that is put before them, whether it is academics, music, athletics, our children are rising to the occasion,” said Dr. Williams Knight.

Under the superintendent's leadership, the district has seen its enrollment rise since 2022. Last month, she announced she is retiring in June after 35 years in the district.

“How important will it be for you to see that next leader possibly be local?” I asked.

“Oh, that's a difficult question. you know, I have faith in our board that, whether local or national, they're going to do a great job with making sure that they select the best candidate possible, someone, that is committed to the City of Buffalo,” answered Dr. Williams Knight.

The superintendent also told me “I love our children," referring to the district’s approximately 30,000 students.

The International School is the largest elementary school in the district with 950 students. They represent a very diverse population and speak more than 40 different languages at the school.

"We've got a secret sauce weapon over here," Dr. Williams Knight said. "We've got an amazing principal, Miss G., and her team.”

WKBW Dr. Jennifer Gkourlias, principal.

“We want to keep our students safe," said principal Dr. Jennifer Gkourlias. "We want to help heal hearts and ensure that they know that we love them here and that we're going to educate them and that they are our first priority, and their safety is our first priority."

The superintendent referred to the International School principal as a “rock star” citing her great work at the school.

“I love coming to work every day, I find joy in every minute with students,” Dr. Gkourlias explained.

Dr. Gkourlias is from Rochester and the superintendent was part of the process to hire her to lead the International School.

“I consider myself a Buffalo person now, so I’m here to stay and I love it here,” Dr. Gkourlias said. “I do live in the neighborhood. I walk to school when you can. I walk and ride my bicycle to school.”

Two sixth-grade students had a chance to ask the superintendent what empowered her to become a school leader.

“She said that she got the job by working hard, as you should, you should work hard no matter what, and be empowered and try to empower other women,” said Qamar Umbar.



“I asked her about her mom and about how her job makes her feel, she seems very cool and she's very strong,” described Nur Halimah.

“This tour truly is the highlight of my career,” Dr. Williams Knight reflected.

The district has hired a consulting firm to lead the search for a new school superintendent.