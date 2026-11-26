BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Another round of proposals to close some Buffalo Public Schools is back on the table — one submitted by the interim schools superintendent and another put forward by some board members.

Interim Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock submitted the district's plan, tweaked from the original that was voted down.

WKBW Interim Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock.

It proposes to close the Early Childhood Center, the Bilingual School, Drew Science, Riverside Academy, PS 131 Academy School and East Community High School. However, it no longer includes changes for Middle Early College.

“The superintendent's first plan was not a bad plan, just over time, it got really, really muddy up,” stated Erik Bohen, Park District School Board Member.“We have to make sure we do this right and do it well.”

But four board members submitted their own proposal. It calls to keep the Early Childhood Center, the Bilingual School and Drew Science open, and instead calls to close the Marva J. Daniel Futures School in the city's Fruit Belt.

“The issue is though -- we are running out of money, and we will not have money next year,” declared Bohen.

WKBW Erik Bohen, Park District School Board Member.

Bohen told me the board could vote Monday night during a special session.

"I believe 95-percent certain that that will get done," Bohen remarked. “What makes you so confident that it could be done on Monday?” Buckley asked. “Just from my talking's with other board colleagues, I believe no one’s telling me how they're voting but, I believe everybody has their mind made up of where we go, and I believe they've also had pressure from the community as well to get this done," replied Bohen.

WKBW Riverside High School, students to be phased out of building in proposal.

Both plans still call to phase out Riverside High School.

Riverside social studies teacher Marc Bruno told me he doesn't trust the process.

"This process has been a train wreck from the day it started," Bruno commented. "The trauma that this is putting our students and staff under is unbelievable.”

WKBW Riverside social studies teacher Marc Bruno.

Bruno is questioning the timing of Monday's special meeting.

"The fact that they announce that there's a special meeting right after we leave for Thanksgiving break on the Monday we get back from break. That is done on purpose by design, so you don't have people showing up and speaking out," said Bruno.

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