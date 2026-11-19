After weeks of debate, community meetings and revisions, the Buffalo Board of Education voted Wednesday night to reject the district's latest proposal to close and consolidate several schools.

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Buffalo school board rejects revised school closure plan in 5-3-1 vote

The board voted 5-3 against the plan, with one member abstaining. The decision means the proposal will not move forward as presented.

The revised plan would have closed several school programs and relocated others, including Leonardo da Vinci High School (PS 212) and Research Laboratory High School (PS 366), which would have shared the building currently occupied by Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School (PS 59).

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The proposal also called for closing PS 17 Early Childhood Center, PS 33 Bilingual Center, PS 131 Academy School at 86, Riverside Academy (PS 208) and East Community High School (PS 309). Other programs would have moved into some of those buildings.

Board members expressed differing views about the decision and the district's next steps.

Board member Erik T. Bohen said he did not support the revised proposal, pointing to feedback gathered during community meetings.

"I personally did not think this was the right plan. And we were at all these community meetings and we saw what the community wanted. And clearly this plan was not that," Bohen said.

But board member Roscoe Henderson III said he believes school closures are necessary to address the district's challenges. He also warned that rejecting the proposal could have consequences.

"Now do I think that this was the best plan? No, but through understanding systems, I felt that we needed to make the decision to close schools because me personally, I think my colleagues will come to maybe regret this decision because of the possible outcomes," Henderson said.

Board member Stephon Wright also said the district may still need to consider closing schools, but stressed the importance of making informed decisions and listening to the community.

"We want to make sure that we're closing the right schools, closing schools the right way. Making sure that everybody is heard and felt and making sure we're looking at the data, making sure we're checking all budget lines," Wright said.

For some families, the board's decision brought relief.

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Tim Monrreal, whose children attend PS 33 Bilingual Center, said he was happy the proposal would not move forward as presented, particularly for the Hispanic and Latino community.

"I'm very happy for the area's Hispanic Latino community. I'm happy for my own children. But I also know that this is just the start. We have a lot of work to do to make sure that every student gets the best education possible," Monrreal said.

Students also voiced concerns about the potential changes. Janine Mawazo, a student at Leonardo da Vinci, said she was worried about the school's future under the proposed plan.

"Scared, like I really, I don't know the future for DaVinci. DaVinci is a really good school and I'm kind of scared," Mawazo said.

Interim Superintendent Ebony Prophet-Bullock said the district still has work ahead, regardless of the board's decision.

"We have work to do if it's a yes. If it's a no, we still have work to do. There are still things that must happen in order to truly put children first," Prophet-Bullock said.

The vote leaves the district without approval for this version of the closure and reconfiguration plan. District leaders will still need to address enrollment, building utilization and financial challenges as they consider the next steps.

