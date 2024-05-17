'This is really horrific': Person of interest in deadly Zenner Street shooting now charged with murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 31-year-old Dale Cummings, the person of interest in the deadly shooting on Zenner Street, was previously facing a weapons charge but has now been charged with murder.

Cummings was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and two weapons charges on Friday. First-degree murder carries a potential life sentence.

WATCH: A closer look at Dale Cummings, the 'person of interest' in the deadly shooting on Zenner Street

A closer look at Dale Cummings, the 'person of interest' in the deadly shooting on Zenner Street

He has been held without Bail after being arrested the day following the shooting with a collapsible 9 mm rifle in his backpack.

WKBW

At the arraignment Friday before Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Safulko indicated in court Friday that the rifle, along with cartridge cases found at the scene of the shootings, are key pieces of evidence against Cummings.

DiTullio ordered Cummings held in jail until trial without bail.

The shootings have sent shockwaves through Buffalo's growing Bengali community.

The victims, Abu Yusouf and Babul Meah, were both immigrants from Bangladesh who were married with children.

WATCH: 'I just want justice': Families of men killed in Zenner Street shooting speak out

'I just want justice': Families of men killed in Zenner Street shooting speak out

Buffalo's Bengali community has rallied around the two families, raising more than $143,000 for them through two GoFundMe campaigns.

WATCH: 'We're united': Hundreds gather in prayer for Abu Yousuf, one of the men killed on Zenner Street

'We're united': Hundreds gather in prayer for Abu Yousuf, one of the men killed on Zenner Street

For the GoFundMe for the Meah family, you can click here. F or the GoFundMe for the Yousef family, you can click here.

MD Fazlul Karim, a volunteer journalist with Buffalo Bangla, a Bengali-language newspaper, was one of four Bengali reporters at Friday's news conference about the arraignment.

“I've been here since 2016," he said after the hearing. "I never saw an incident not like this. This is really horrific and the families are really suffering and the struggle is more coming.”