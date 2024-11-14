'This is generational': Stabilizing the Buffalo Central Terminal for future use

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — More progress is being made on the massive restoration of the Buffalo Central Terminal. Work is underway for major repairs to the historic building, setting it up for complete redevelopment.

WKBW Inside the concourse of the Central Terminal.

I had a chance to tour the site.

“This is generational. This project is going to build the East Side,” explained James Morrell, chair, Buffalo Central Terminal Corporation.

WKBW James Morrell, chair, Buffalo Central Terminal Corporation.

The Buffalo Central Terminal Corporation is leading the way to revitalize this iconic building.

Past attempts have failed and now, after sitting dormant for years, a 10-year $300 million project is underway.

Phase two has already started with $33 million from the Regional Revitalization Partnership, which was approved by the governor. This would stabilize the building and make it safe.

WKBW Outside the Central Terminal.

“And to make sure that it's stable. That things are not falling on your head, so it's going to be really nice for individuals to come into this part of the terminal,” commented Morrell. “It will stabilize this building. It will stop the water from coming in and it will bring the public into the building after a long wait.”

An outside area of the building tower is being prepared for a temporary elevator to be installed to assist construction workers.

WKBW Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director, Buffalo Central Terminal Corporation.

“It will have scaffolding at the top of the tower and that will enable us to bring materials and people up and down and to work on the masonry that needs to be addressed all along the tower,” described Monica Pellegrino Faix, executive director, Buffalo Central Terminal Corporation.

Phase two will get this massive concourse ready for future events.

"We would like to see weddings. We would like to see political events. We would like to see anything and everything – about 1,000 individuals in this space. We also have access to the historic restaurant area,” Morrell reflected.

WKBW The famous clock inside the terminal.

The renderings of the 10-year master plan include creating mixed-income housing and community members were at the table to help create this plan.

"I think with this terminal coming to life and a lot more hope for it. I think it's gonna go a long way,” said long-time Broadway Fillmore resident Diane Godmoski.

Earlier this year, Godmoski told us she “grew up” at the Central Terminal.

WKBW Diane Godmoski, resident.

"I had a neighbor who was a conductor on the trains and if he had just a short run, he would bring me with him and I would play here in the terminal until the train came back and then we would go home,” Godmoski replied.

WKBW Inside concourse.

“They're looking at this as a catalyst for redevelopment of the Broadway Fillmore area and what we want to do is make sure that we deliver on that promise,” responded Morrell.

But you will have to be patient. This construction phase will take at least two years before the public will be able to enter the concourse.