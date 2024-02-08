'The best is yet to come': Developers named to revitalize Buffalo's Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is now entering into a new partnership to help transform the historic Central Terminal on the city's East Side.

For Diane Gadomski — the terminal is filled with memories.

"I grew up in this building. Literally, grew up in this building. I had a neighbor who was a conductor on the trains and if he had just a short run he would bring me with him and I would play here in the terminal until he came back and then we would go home," Gadomski said.

She even watched her brothers leave for the military from here, but at one point — she felt this once buzzing terminal was forgotten.

WKBW

Now, there's new-found hope that this East Side landmark will once again come alive. The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation Chair James Morrell named a new team of developers to right the ship on Thursday morning. CB Emmanuel Realty LLC, The Alexander Company and Rise Community Capital will lead the reuse of the Central Terminal.

Since Amtrak left the terminal in 1979, there have been at least three failed attempts to restore and redevelop the architectural gem at a cost of millions of dollars in both public and private funding.

"This is our neighborhood so to be able to come full circle and be part of this historic moment is really important to me," Morrell said.

Ben Upshaw, with CB Emmanuel Realty, said he grew up on the East Side and has fond memories of the terminal.

"It represents hope. It represents our heritage. It represents our culture," Upshaw said.

WKBW

The City of Buffalo Mayor's Office of Strategic Planning is responsible for the area surrounding the terminal.

“I’m proud to partner with the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation to breathe new life into this historic structure. I commend the hard work of my staff in the Office of Strategic Planning. They worked for the past three years to develop plans for the redevelopment of the Central Terminal, including 59 Memorial Drive,” said Mayor Byron W. Brown. “My administration is dedicated to development and neighborhood building throughout the city of Buffalo."

The first round of construction will focus on repairs between this and next year. The goal of this 10-year $300 million project is to make this space a mixed-use campus with a food hall, space for events and mixed-incoming housing.

"I'm really thrilled and I know the best is yet to come," Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said.

Meantime, Gadomski is looking forward to seeing a change honoring history and embracing the future.

"And I think with this terminal coming to life and a lot more hope for it I think it's gonna go a long ways," she said.