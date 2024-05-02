'This is a major piece': Signature pedestrian bridge for Buffalo's Ralph Wilson Park being built in Italy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's considered a major component of Buffalo's $110 million Ralph Wilson Park and it has international ties.

The signature pedestrian bridge that will eventually act as an entryway into the new park is currently being manufactured in Italy.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy Project managers working on Buffalo's $110 million Ralph Wilson Park visit the facility in Italy where the park's signature pedestrian bridge is being fabricated.

"This is a major piece of Ralph Wilson Park's transformation," said Katie Campos, Executive Director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy.

The bridge is being fabricated by the international firm Cimolai at a facility in Italy an hour north of Venice.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy A rendering of the new pedestrian bridge at Ralph Wilson Park

A group involved in the construction of Ralph Wilson Park recently visited Italy and toured the Cimolai shop to get a progress update on the bridge.

7 News was given a first look at the video from the trip that shows how the bridge is being built.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy The new pedestrian bridge at Ralph Wilson Park will be 265 feet long and is about 22 feet wide. The structure will span the I-190 from Fourth Street into the park when it is installed in the fall.

WKBW Sean Najewski is a project manager with Gilbane Building Company. Najewski was part of the group that recently toured the facility where the pedestrian bridge is being built in Italy.

"I think the size was the first thing that really jumped out to me," said Sean Najewski, Project Manager with Gilbane Building Company, who met with Cimolai officials in Italy. "We've been working on the bridge for a year now, mostly drawings and coordinating with the team online, to see it in person was very cool, very impressive,"

Najewski says the new bridge will be 265 feet long, and 22 feet wide. The structure itself will weigh about 220 tons.

"It's a very detailed bridge that requires a lot of welding, and detailing of those welds, so to see the quality of the work that was performed on the bridge was something very cool to see," said Najewski.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

Once fabrication is complete the structure will travel on a barge across the Atlantic Ocean from Italy to Buffalo.

The bridge will arrive at the Ralph Wilson Park shoreline by late summer and will be installed in the fall.

Once installed the new bridge will begin on the Fourth Street side of the park at the foot of Pennsylvania Street, and cross the I-190 giving the community increased access.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy

"It's going to be beautiful from the moment you get to Fourth Street," said Campos. "You will see the path and the pathways, the landscaping up the bridge and across the bridge. Once you come into the park you are going to see this beautiful view out onto the water."

WKBW Katie Campos, Executive Director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy, speaks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo in front of a model piece of the new pedestrian bridge which recently arrived at the park.

The Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy is holding a community update on the project where further details about the bridge and the overall park will be discussed.

The meeting is set for May 7th from 5:30 to 7:30 at Waterfront Elementary School. You can get more information by visiting the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy website here.

7 News got an inside look at the progress of the construction about two months ago, you can find that story below.

