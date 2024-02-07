'Going to be a world-class park': Progress continues on the construction of Ralph Wilson Park in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a massive $110 million project that will take years to complete but the progress of transforming the former LaSalle Park in Buffalo into the new Ralph Wilson Park is hard to miss.

Ralph Wilson Park Buffalo Rendering of plans for the 100+ acre Ralph Wilson Park. The park is expected to open to the public in stages starting in late 2025 and early 2026

"This is going to be a world-class park. It's going to be like something we have never seen before, that we don't have in this region," says Katie Campos, Executive Director of the Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo recently took a tour of some of the work that has been done since construction started in July 2024.

Lou Chilleli - WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo joined Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy Executive Director Katie Campos on a recent tour to see the progress of construction on the $110 million dollar project

"Quite a bit has changed, this is a very complex construction project," said Campos.

One of the initial focuses has been on the shoreline of the southern end of the park, where crews are working to transform the former cement seawall into a natural slope designed to stand up to Western New York weather.

Ralph Wilson Park Buffalo Aerial view of shoreline work being done at Ralph Wilson Park

"You will see the shoreline building up with these armored stones," said Campos, "the purpose of these armored stones is primarily to protect the park against climate change, rising sea levels, and an increased frequency of storms."

Lou Chilleli - WKBW Transforming the shoreline from the former cement seawall into a natural slope designed to stand up to Western New York weather has been one of the initial focuses of construction on the new Ralph Wilson Park.

To accomplish this, crews are using large pieces of equipment to place the massive stones, not only to shield the park from flooding but to also create new habitats for fish and wildlife.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy Rendering of future shoreline and inlet at Ralph Wilson Park

"We've heard from experts across the country that they anticipate this being a place where many fish are returning, building their habitat, and will be a great place to fish in a handful of years," said Campos.

Another focus of "Phase 1A" of construction is preparing the ground for the park's new signature pedestrian bridge.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy A rendering of the new pedestrian bridge planned for Ralph Wilson Park

"Our hope is this will be one of the grand entrances into the park," said Campos. "First they had to test to ground to make sure it was stable and strong enough, and then they drove 30-foot piles into the ground. So you can see the heads of them now reaching out, but they go 30 feet into the ground until they hit bedrock."

Lou Chilleli A look at the work being done to lay the foundation for what will be the new pedestrian bridge at Ralph Wilson Park

The new bridge will begin on the Fourth Street side of the park at the foot of Pennsylvania Street, and cross I-190 giving the community increased access.

Ralph Wilson Park Conservancy A rendering of the planned pedestrian bridge for the new Ralph Wilson Park. The bridge will begin at the foot of Pennsylvania Street and cross the I-190 given the community increased access to the park.

"There will be a 30-foot hill on both sides leading up to the bridge," said Campos. "The bridge will come at an angle, and as you come across the bridge you will look out into the expanse of the lake. It will be a new view of the park that we haven't seen before."

Equally interesting is the route that the bridge will take to get to Buffalo. The bridge is being made in Italy and will travel on a barge across the Atlantic Ocean to the St. Lawrence River, then over to Lake Ontario before heading down the Welland Canal, eventually making it to Ralph Wilson Park.

"The idea is that it will be welded in place, and then moved across the park," said Campos. "During install, which will likely be late Fall, they will actually have to shut down the highway for a 12-hour period when they install the bridge."

It's a big step in eventually creating what Campos believes will be one of the most celebrated public spaces in the country.

Ralph Wilson Park Buffalo Rendering of the "Great Lawn" at Ralph Wilson Park

Ralph Wilson Park Buffalo Rendering of future softball fields at Ralph Wilson Park

"It's going to be a fun place to be," said Campos. "Whatever you want to do in the park, whether you want to read a book in the quiet by the waterfront, whether you want to attend a concert in the amphitheater or whether you want to sled down the hill, you'll be able to do that."

Ralph Wilson Park Buffalo Rendering of the sledding hill at Ralph Wilson Park

The hope is the new Ralph Wilson Park will open to the public in phases beginning in late 2025, and early 2026.