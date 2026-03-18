BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March Madness has officially hit the Queen City, bringing eight NCAA teams to Buffalo and an estimated $8 million economic impact.

With more than 19,000 visitors expected from across the country, the teams are holding open practices today ahead of the first round tomorrow. This is the eighth time since 2000 that the KeyBank Center has hosted the tournament.

Today, I visited several downtown bars and restaurants to learn how they are preparing for a surge in basketball fans.

WATCH: 'Huge week for us': Downtown bars and restaurants prepare for rush of basketball fans ahead of March Madness

Downtown restaurants prepare for rush of basketball fans ahead of March Madness

Jason Sunshine is the general manager of The Draft Room, located just steps from KeyBank Center.

"This is a huge week for us," Sunshine said. "We go zero to a thousand in no time."

"Compared to Sabres games and Bandits games, we're probably at least 45% more," Sunshine said.

Much like it did in 2022, The Draft Room hopes to become once again a hub for basketball fans with drink and food specials and an outdoor patio. Doors open Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. Michigan State and St. Louis are among the teams set to host parties at the venue.

"It's just such a great party atmosphere that everybody is just, no matter what team they're rooting for, everybody's just here smiling and having a great time," Sunshine said.

Also near KeyBank Center, the team at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery is preparing for a huge weekend. Josh Ketry is the operations manager at Pearl Street.

"Different reservations... two tops, four tops, six tops, 10 tops," Ketry said. "Our reservations right now are very, we are not taking any more reservations, it's full," Ketry said.

Because reservations are full, Pearl Street is offering another option: an all-you-can-eat buffet of Buffalo favorites. The buffet allows fans to get in, get out, and get back to the action for $25, all included. It is available on Thursday between sessions and Saturday before the games.

"You're kind of in a hurry anyways, why not unlimited wings, the same wings we serve downstairs, the same pizza we serve downstairs," Ketry said.

"The experience they have here will resonate whether or not they like Buffalo, that's the attitude that we take, the approach that we take at Pearl Street and Riverworks," Ketry said.

Pearl Street opens Thursday and Saturday at 11 a.m., and Friday at 11:30 a.m. The focus for many restaurants is on the break between the first and second sessions of games tomorrow, which is when fans flood out of the arena. That time is a bit condensed this year, right around the dinner hour. Games tip off downtown at 1:30.

