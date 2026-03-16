BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March Madness is here! The NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament returns to KeyBank Center in Buffalo with First and Second Round games scheduled for Thursday, March 19, and Saturday, March 21.

This will be the eighth time since 2000, and first since 2022, that the KeyBank Center has hosted the tournament.

The teams competing in Buffalo will be:



No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 South Florida, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State, Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 seed UMBC or Howard, Thursday at 7:10 p.m.

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis, Thursday at 9:45 p.m.

*Tip times are approximate

Those are the First Round games; there will be two Second Round games on Saturday and they are TBD.

WATCH: Your guide to the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo

Your guide to the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo

If you're visiting the Buffalo region for any of the action, here's your ultimate guide to keep you busy between all the action at the KeyBank Center.

Parking and Transportation

If you're driving in for the games, there are several parking options.

First, parking is available in the KeyBank Center parking ramp, KeyBank Center surface lot and LECOM Harborcenter. Those lots are all cashless and accept all major credit cards in addition to Apple Pay and Google Pay.

There are several additional parking lots not affiliated with KeyBank Center that are also within walking distance, located on Scott Street, Exchange Street, Pearl Street, Washington Street, Seneca Street, Swan Street and more.

You can also utilize the NFTA's Metro Rail Service. You can park and ride the NFTA's Metro Rail at the following stations:



LaSalle Station, 3030 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214

University Station, 3435 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14214

You can find fare information on the NFTA website here.

In addition to the park and ride options that you have to pay for, the NFTA Metro Rail is free to ride at all above-ground stations from the Theatre District down to Canalside/KeyBank Center. You can find additional information here.

Food & Drinks

Here in the 716, we're known for Beef on Weck, pizza, and of course, wings. So, to get a taste of our best bites, we recommend hitting up these spots:

Within walking distance of the KeyBank Center



A short drive from the KeyBank Center



Within a 30-minute drive from the KeyBank Center



Places to Visit

From city life to charming villages, Western New York's neighborhoods are perfect to explore between games at the KeyBank Center.



Allentown and the Elmwood Village are packed with trendy shops and colorful street art.

Lewiston offers a variety of mouthwatering restaurants, with options for gluten and dairy-free eaters.

The Village of East Aurora is a finalist for America’s Favorite Small Town.

Check this off your bucket list, Niagara Falls, a wonder of the world, is right in our backyard.

Things to Do

Buffalo's also filled with must-see attractions for every interest.

