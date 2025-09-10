Parents react to plans for armed guards at WNY Catholic elementary schools

One day after our 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley learned first Tuesday that armed security guards would be at all 29 Catholic elementary schools in Western New York, we heard from some parents.

Joleen Dimitroff, superintendent, Catholic Schools in Western New York for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, told me Tuesday they've been working “behind the scenes” the past ten days since the deadly Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis and hired a security firm to place armed guards at the Catholic elementary schools.

WKBW Superintendent Joleen Dimitroff oversees the Catholic elementary schools for the Buffalo Diocese.

A letter from the superintendent was sent out to inform school families about the decision, but not everyone is pleased.

One Catholic school parent who does not want to be identified gave me a copy of a letter she sent to the superintendent, urging her to “reconsider”, calling it a "terrible decision", and says she will not send her son to school if there is a gun present.

"I urge you to reconsider this terrible decision, you are putting children's lives in danger. I will NOT send my son to school with a gun present. He isn't allowed to have peanut butter in his classroom to protect kids but you want a STRANGER strolling the halls with a GUN?" the parent wrote.

WKBW This letter was sent to school families on Tuesday.

But another school parent reached out with a different response. Marc Bruno, a long-time Buffalo Public School teacher, sends his son to a Catholic school in the city and praises the decision.

"No one wants to see guns in the schools, but you don't, you know, if you look at some of the previous shootings, principals have thrown their bodies at the gunman, and you know, our bodies don't stand a chance against a bullet,” remarked Bruno.

WKBW Marc Bruno, a long-time Buffalo Public School teacher, sends his son to a Catholic school in the city and praises the decision.

Bruno says he doesn’t like guns but believes this is a necessary step.

“And this action by the diocese shows they take it seriously,” Bruno replied. “It's heartbreaking that we even need this in schools, but it is what it is.”

“This incident that happened in Minneapolis was something that shook us to our core,” stated Dimitroff. “We're in the process of working that out. We're confident that those measures, with security guards in place and their full day from the beginning of the school day to the end of the school day.”

The superintendent also told me that their agreement with the security firm will have consultants who will look at each school's security protocols.

