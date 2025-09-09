'Shook us to our core': Armed guards coming to WNY Catholic elementary schools

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — It’s been two weeks since two students were killed and 21 others were injured in a shooting during a Catholic school Mass in Minneapolis.

The devastating attack has hit close to home in the Western New York Catholic community, and I have learned that armed guards will be provided at all Catholic elementary schools in WNY.

"This incident that happened in Minneapolis was something that shook us to our core,” said Superintendent Joleen Dimitroff.

Dimitroff oversees the Catholic elementary schools for the Diocese of Buffalo. We met at St. Christopher School in the Town of Tonawanda on Tuesday to discuss the contract with a security firm to provide the armed security guards.

"We're confident that those measures, with security guards in place and their full day from the beginning of the school day to the end of the school day,” explained Dimtroff. “It also allows us to have the services of a security consultant, and that security consultant will work with all of my principals to be able to make sure that their safety plans are very viable and the best that they can be.”

The superintendent also told me that the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has agreed to help cover the costs this school year; however, a small tuition increase is expected next year.

"It will be a small increase per student, and it'll be one cost, a uniform cost for each student across the diocese, and so this year it's going to be covered by tuition assistance, and next year, that would be a cost that the parents would incur," explained Dimitroff.

"Having security here in our building all day long, I know it will really bring some relief to our parents,” said St. Christopher Principal Denis Cronyn.

Principal Cronyn reflected on the Minneapolis shooting that happened while students were at Mass, but said they won't stop school Masses.

“We already have security procedures in place in order to make sure that our students and our parents feel comfortable when they are at mass each week,” Cronyn said.

The principal told me that right now, they have security measures that you can see and some you cannot.

“My first priority, and I know every administrator’s first priority, every single day, is the safety of everybody in our building," Cronyn said. "There's nothing that's more important.”

I also met with the assistant superintendent for academics and data for the diocese. She told me a large part of Middle States Accreditation looks at school building safety plans.

“Safety plans will include things like our security officers outside our building, keeping our exterior safe, and also what our safety plans are inside the building, if there were ever to be an emergency of any kind,” said Stephanie Genco Gasiecki. “Ensures that they are following all necessary protocols, that they have plans in case, for in place for all kinds of emergencies.”

The superintendent told me she is still working out logistics with the security firm, but hopes to have the armed security in place soon.