BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa visited Buffalo City Hall on Wednesday to address ongoing controversy at the Buffalo Public School District, announcing new oversight measures for the district and its school board.

"Things have to change," Rosa said after emerging from a closed-door meeting at Buffalo’s City Hall.

Rosa held a private meeting with top Buffalo Public School leaders and two state assembly members before speaking publicly about the situation.

WATCH: 'Things have to change': NYSED Commissioner puts advisor in place for Buffalo School District

'Things have to change': NYSED Commissioner puts advisor in place for Buffalo School District

"I am the commissioner, so I take responsibility, which is why I'm here," Rosa said.

The commissioner is assigning an advisor from her staff to work alongside Interim Superintendent Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock, who was placed in charge following the abrupt resignation of the former superintendent. The former superintendent was accused in a sexual harassment complaint.

"I am going to assign a superintendent to work with the interim superintendent from my staff. Assigning teams that are going to both be present here as well as available for really making sure that. All the issues tied into opening bell, opening school are in place," Rosa said.

Rosa also indicated that additional oversight options remain on the table.

WKBW NYSED Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa at City Hall.

"And I know people have talked about the option of looking at the possibility of a monitor. That is not off the table as well," Rosa said.

Interim Superintendent Prophet-Bullock welcomed the added support.

"I do welcome it. I am excited. I am a lifelong learner, and so wherever I can get help, whether it's from the commissioner's office, there's all of my community partners and friends are behind me, so wherever we can get that help and support, and me personally get the help and support. I welcome it," Prophet-Bullock said.

WKBW Interim Superintendent Prophet-Bullock.

Rosa also expressed disappointment that the school board voted to fill a vacant north seat after she had asked them to hold off.

“I felt given the nature of what is going on, the complexity of all the issues, usually in times like that, you really take your time in making those kinds of decisions," Rosa said.

Rosa was also asked if current board member Muki Hawkins should resign, as he is also facing sexual harassment charges under the complaint filed against former Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga. But she declined to say.

"None of us would make a decision on a situation that is under investigation," Rosa said.

WKBW Central Board Member, Muki Hawkins.

I asked if there would be protection for the top district official who filed the harassment allegations in the complaint. The interim superintendent responded.

“We will protect our staff and we will make sure that they feel safe, and so, we've moved some things into place,” Prophet-Bullock said.

School board members were not invited to attend the City Hall meeting; only the school board President, Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown, was in the meeting to represent the board.

I spoke with one school board member who called it very frustrating and insulting not to be included.

Board Vice President Adrianna Zullich said she did not learn about the meeting until the night before.

"We didn't find out until last night...I heard from a reporter yesterday," Zullich said. "I would have come if I was invited for sure."

WKBW Buffalo School Board Vice President Adrianna Zullich.

Despite being excluded, Zullich expressed support for the commissioner's actions, saying it’s a good first step.

"I think this advisor for the superintendent is a great first step," Zullich said.

Two state lawmakers, who both reached out to the state education department, also participated: Assemblyman Pat Burke and Assemblyman Jon Rivera.

Rivera told reporters he’s pleased with this first step taken by the commissioner and was pleased to see her respond so quickly and he believes more will be needed in the future.

WKBW State Assemblyman Jon Rivera.



“To go from a phone conversation last Friday to her being here, it speaks volumes of how important she sees this issue. Having somebody on the ground here is the ideal first step for anything we do. I think that there is a future where we will have a monitor in the Buffalo Public School system,” Rivera said.

For now, the commissioner and interim superintendent say they are focused on making sure the district is ready for the 29,000 city school children who will be returning for school in September.

“The most important issue right now has to do with their children and making sure that opening bell is such that really does not cause any disruption, any discomfort to their children. That has to be the most important issue,” Rosa said.

Prophet-Bullock assures city school parents they’re ready for a new school year.

“We are ready to welcome our children. We will have staffing…we will be ready,” Prophet-Bullock said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.