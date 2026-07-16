'Voice of the community is important': BPS board holds first meeting since superintendent's resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education held its first meeting since Dr. Pascal Mubenga resigned on Monday, with board members refusing to answer questions about his sudden departure.

Board members cited confidentiality laws when asked about the circumstances surrounding Mubenga's resignation.

"We cannot disclose what happened in executive session due to our confidentiality laws," Hon. Erik T. Bohen, BPS Board Member for the Park District, said. "I thought he was moving the district forward. He did a good job for our kids, but I cannot comment on what happened in the executive session."

The board voted to make Dr. Ebony Prophet-Bullock's role as interim superintendent official during the meeting.

"You are our numbers person in the district and we know that you are going to move the district forward and continuity of what we have done in the past and bring your own ideas," Janita Everhart, BPS Board of Education VP of Executive Affairs, said.

Bohen also expressed confidence in Prophet-Bullock's ability to lead the district.

"She's wonderful. I taught with her at School 74. She was a junior high teacher. I was a Special Ed teacher. I know what she's capable of and I think at this time she offers stability for our district," Bohen said.

WATCH: BPS board holds first meeting since superintendent's sudden resignation

BPS board holds first meeting since superintendent's sudden resignation

Parents and students voiced concerns about the state of the district during the meeting. Former BPS Board of Education member Jennifer Mecozzi addressed the board directly about support for the new interim superintendent.

"Because that woman right there did not wake up last Wednesday and say, I'm going to get prepared to be the superintendent of this district. Y'all have to come up with a plan to make sure she's OK. You better come up with a plan to make sure my babies are OK," Mecozzi said.

A BPS parent raised concerns about enrollment and its impact on district funding and resources.

"Enrollment is not just a number," the parent said. "It's the foundation for our funding. When enrollment rises, the district gains resources for teachers, social workers, intervention specialists, enrichment programs and the support our students deserve. When enrollment falls, funding falls, positions get cut, programs disappear."

Ed Speidel, president of the Buffalo District Parent Coordinating Council, called for structural changes within the district.

"I think we should go to the middle school model. I don't think our kids should go K-8. I think it should be K-5 and have 6-7-8. We can do modified sports better that way. I think we need to change at some of the top leadership positions in the district," Speidel said.

Prophet-Bullock addressed community members before closing the meeting.

"The voice of the community is important and it's essential to the workings of this district. I just ask that you give me a little time to process through this transition and have a thoughtful response to the concerns brought today," Prophet-Bullock said.

Mubenga will not receive any severance for leaving his role with the school district.