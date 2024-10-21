'The sweet potato pie hub': Cake Crazy Bakery's sweet potato pies available next month in Tops

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cake Crazy Bakery brings sweet creativity here to the city and according to the owner, Shetice Jackson, they have the best sweet potato pies in Western New York.

Cake Crazy baked goods have been available in Wegmans and the Lexington-Co-Op, but they had not yet sold their pies in Tops, so Jackson decided it was time to give them a call.

"Joe from tops corporate contacted me and said he's been trying to get in touch with me since last year," said Jackson.

Come to find out that Joe had the wrong number the whole time.

"He showed me a post-it that someone gave him. A post-it with my number, my name and information, and said you should contact her about her sweet potato pies. But there was one digit that was wrong."

Jackson says the bakery wasn't ready then, but they are definitely ready now.

With the holidays just around the corner, you can find Cake Crazy Bakery's pies and some other sweet treats in the Lexington Co-Op, and select Wegmans and Tops locations.

You can find more information on the bakery and the store locations to find the pies here.