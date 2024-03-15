'The Irish community in Buffalo is amazing': Rince Na Tiarna Dance School gears up for St. Patrick's Day

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's almost St. Patrick's Day and Ricne Na Tiarna Irish Dance School is gearing up for a weekend full of shows! The dance school is set to perform in over 30 shows alone on Friday and will be spread throughout Western New York all throughout the weekend. It's the biggest stretch of the year for the dancers.

"I've been dancing for 11 years and I've been in the parade for about 9 or 10 of them," Dancer Lachlan Davis said. "It's super exciting. The Irish community here in Buffalo is amazing. The amount of support and how excited everyone get is truly really incredible".

Along with the events this weekend, two of the dancers from Rince Na Tiarna are heading to Glasgow, Scotland to compete in the world championships next Thursday. Lachlan and his fellow dancer Emerie Ficorilli will be representing the school. This will be Lachlan's second world championship competition and Emerie's fifth.

"I'm super excited, especially this year because we have the most world qualifiers we've ever had," Ficorilli said. "To be able to go with such a big support group is so amazing".

You can catch them at the big event — The St. Patrick's Day Parade — on Sunday. If you can't attend in person, you can stream 7 News' coverage parade on Facebook. The parade starts at 2PM and the live stream will begin at 2:15.