Big weekend for parades in Buffalo: Here's what the weather will look like for St. Patrick's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It is a big weekend in Western New York to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

The 28th Annual Old Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade, kicking off at noon on Saturday, March 16th.

wkbw

A weak area of high pressure will settle over the area on Saturday. Expect some sunshine through the clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be westerly 5-15 miles per hour.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 17th, starts at 2 pm and runs along Delaware Aevnue. The parade will be streamed on our WKBW Facebook page and WKBW apps.

wkbw

A cold front will move through Western New York early on Sunday with rain showers likely. During the parade expect mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower possible. Winds will be brisk with gusts 20 to 30 miles per hour, and temperatures will be in the low 40s. You'll want to wear the big jacket on Sunday.

