WATCH: Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day Parade takes over Delaware Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade took over the streets of Downtown Buffalo Sunday.

The parade rolled out from Niagara Square and continued north on Delaware Avenue to North Street. Thousands of people lined the streets, braving the cold weather, and watching the hour-long event.

The parade has taken place in the heart of Buffalo for more than eight decades. The goal of the event is to honor Saint Patrick and all the Irish contributions to our community and country.

WKBW's Hannah Ferrera and Adam Campos hosted the live stream.

