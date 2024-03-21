'The busiest block in Buffalo': Three new businesses add to the options in the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a new chapter for Queen City Vintage.

The popular clothing store is on the move from Hertel Avenue into a bright new space in the heart of the Elmwood Village.

WKBW Queen City Vintage will open it's new location at 746 Elmwood Avenue this Saturday.

"The dream was always to be along here," Kai Mikolajczak, Owner of Queen City Vintage. "This by far is the busiest block in Buffalo."

WKBW 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo speaks with Kai Mikolajczak, owner of Queen City Vintage.

Mikolajczak says it was a report by 7 News on the evolution of the Elmwood Village that led him to the once-vacant storefront at 746 Elmwood Avenue. Now he has hundreds of vintage items ready for Saturday's Grand Opening inside the former home of Campus Wheelworks.

"With seeing this availability, I'm like, let me throw my hat into the ring and take a jump and see where it goes," said Mikolajczak. "Everything worked out."

Queen City Vintage has been in business for more than five years. Mikolajczak says he's excited to bring a different perspective on vintage to the neighborhood.

"Our biggest thing we are known for is we are the biggest vintage Buffalo Bills clothing dealer in the world," said Mikolajczak.

Just across the wall, in the same building, another new business is also setting up shop.

WKBW The Purple Door Knob and Queen City Vintage will occupy the space of the former Campus Wheelworks on Elmwood Avenue.

"We were really set that we wanted to be in the Elmwood Village," said Nikki Heim, Co-Owner of The Purple Door Knob. "We are Elmwood's newest sock store."

The Purple Door Knob is located at 744 Elmwood Avenue. The new location is expected to open in May, and is an extension of a popular long-standing business in Ellicottville focused on specialty socks.

"Mostly novelty socks, a lot of fun colors, and funny sayings, silly subject matter," said Heim. "Adult, kids, babies, every size."

WKBW Nikki Heim is the co-owner of The Purple Door Knob which is set to open on Elmwood Avenue in May.

"We love the community here," Heim added. "Love all the other businesses, excited to be a part of what's already existing here."

"Both of these businesses fit in with the village, and the offerings here," says Rod Nagy, a real estate professional with WindsorTurner. Nagy helped both businesses find their new locations.

WKBW Rod Nagy is a commercial real estate expert with WindsorTurner.

"It's fun for everyone," said Nagy. "How old or young do you have to be to like socks? How old or young do you have to be to like great sports attire? It's something that everyone can enjoy."

Just a couple of blocks to the north there's another new option for shoppers.

Funk and Fermentation, a new natural wine store at the corner of Elmwood and Delevan opened just last week.

WKBW Justin Powers is the owner and operator of Funk and Fermentation which opened at the corner of Elwood and Delevan last week.

"I offer wines from all over the world," said owner Justine Powers. "It differs from the rest of the wine in the area. These wines are from small producers that are doing some really creative things in terms of fermentation."

WKBW A look inside Funk and Fermentation at the corner of Elmwood and Delevan

Powers says business has already been steady, and she's proud to be part of what she believes is a bright future as a new business owner in the Elmwood Village.

"I've always wanted to own a business in the Elmwood Village, so being able to bring something new and exciting to the neighborhood is wonderful," said Powers.