'This is the perfect time': Business owners say vacancies present opportunity in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stop into Cluck Cluck Moo Moo, one of the newest restaurants in the Elmwood Village, and business is booming.

"It's met and exceeded expectations," Nick Kotrides, co-owner of Cluck Cluck Moo Moo tells 7 News. "They're coming for our smash burgers, they're coming for our chicken sandwiches. Business has been very good."

Rob Neves Cluck Cluck Moo Moo is a new sandwich shop located at 484 Elmwood Avenue. Business has been so good over the last couple of months that the business is planning on several new locations including one on Hertel Avenue.

Kotrides is no stranger to the Elmwood Village. He's owned and operated a business in the residential and retail district for over 30 years. Remember the former Toro and Faherty's? He owned them as well.

His business partner Michael Bowen runs the long-standing Pasteurized Tees.

"Back in the late eighties, early nineties, there was a dip on Elmwood Avenue which gave people like me, that didn't have a lot of money to go into business, an opportunity to come in," said Kotrides.

Kotrides believes that opportunity exists once again with parts of the Elmwood Village clearly in transition.

"This is the perfect time," said Kotrides. "I think it's a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs or someone that has an idea to come in,"

Julia Skeval Several staple businesses in the Elmwood Village have closed up shop leaving a list of vacant store fronts right in the heart of the celebrated neighborhood.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo walked down Elmwood Avenue from Lafayette Avenue to West Ferry Street and counted six noticeable vacancies right in the heart of the celebrated business district.

The businesses included Taste of Siam, Buffalo Fleece and Outerwear, Munchee House, Campus Wheelworks, and the former Fowlers, along with Cecilia's.

We wanted to see if the local business community was concerned with the growing list of vacancies so we spoke with several longtime business owners and stakeholders to check the pulse of the neighborhood.

"When I came in 1989 you really had one commercial district. Now you have Elmwood, Hertel, you have Canalside, you have the Cobblestone District and the waterfront. There is a lot going on. We are not just competing with other regions, we're competing with other commercial districts. It will take time. Nick Kotrides

Rob Neves Therese Deutschlander has been the owner of Thin Ice Gift Shop on Elmwood Avenue since 2006. She is also the President of the Board of Directors for the Elmwood Village Association .

I think it's a great time to be in the Elmwood Village. There's a little bit of turnover happening right now, but I don't see any of it for any negative reasons. Everything is an isolated case I think it's still really great and strong Therese Deutschlander

Rob Neves Rod Nagy is a Commercial Real Estate Professional with Pyramid Brokerage. He is currently the listing agent for 744-746 Elmwood, the former home of Campus Wheelworks.