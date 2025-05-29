'That's how we fail our kids': Reaction to Buffalo Public School's budget that cuts 20 staffers

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School District has a new $1.9 billion budget.

School board members approved the new budget before a packed house at City Hall Wednesday night by a narrow vote of 5 to 3, but it comes at a cost of some job cuts.

WKBW Buffalo School Board.

“This is an institution of children's education, this is not an employment institution for master’s degrees and PhD’s,” said Katrinna Martin.

More than 20 community members, parents, and teachers spoke out at Wednesday night's Buffalo School Board meeting, with many voicing concerns about the district's budget, asking board members to cut at the district's central offices and not in classrooms.

WKBW Community members speaking at Buffalo School Board meeting.

But before the vote, there was disagreement between board members. At the heart of the fight was whether to continue funding a more than $10 million technology-based program called Woz Ed or make staffing cuts.

"I think that, yes, it's a valuable tool," said Rich Nigro, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation. "I also think that having bodies in the classroom is more important and more valuable."

But instead, the board voted to trim positions. The new budget cuts 20 staffers – 11 school counselors and nine social workers and school psychologists.

WKBW Dr. Tonja Williams Knight, superintendent, Buffalo Public School District.

"44 percent of our schools have more than one counselor," said Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams Knight. "High schools that have more than two. 44 percent of our schools and 47 percent of our schools didn't have any cuts."

In a statement, the school district defended the staff cuts, telling me 91 percent of city schools have at least one or more counselor at elementary schools and at least two at high schools.

"To ensure our students, staff, and families have access to the resources they need to thrive in the classroom and beyond, the Buffalo Public Schools’ approved 2025–2026 Budget effectively makes the most of every dollar. The approved budget manages the ending of ARP/ESSER funding, increases BPS security staff, addresses the social-emotional high needs of our students, increases mandated supports for children with classified needs, invests in technology and transportation needs, and addresses post-COVID learning loss. Additionally, BPS has moved the commissary project towards the finish line. BPS has begun work on many capital projects to enhance the learning environment at BPS buildings. BPS has maintained its financial stability and strength while accomplishing all these tasks. BPS will end the 2024-25 year with a projected general fund reserve balance of $369 million." - Buffalo Public School District

“But if you see cuts with the boots on the grounds positions, and you don't see cuts to central office positions, that becomes a very difficult pill to swallow,” said Nigro.

WKBW Rich Nigro, president, Buffalo Teachers Federation.

Nigro told me the staff cuts will hurt students.

“We will fail our students when we don't provide the resources that they need to be successful," Nigro said. "That's how we fail our kids.”

I asked the leader of the teachers’ union how he would grade this city budget plan.

WKBW Buffalo Public School classroom.

“I’m going to hold off on that one, because I need to," Nigro said. "I know that there were a few changes made, but by and large, I still have problems with them, obviously, the funding of certain programs, the cuts of various positions. So, I’m going to reserve judgment on that question for now,” replied Nigro.

The city school budget is expected to create a large shortfall, but the district is planning to use more than $78 million in reserve funds to fill the spending gap.