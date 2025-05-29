Buffalo Public Schools BOE passes budget in 5-3 vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Public School (BPS) Board met Wednesday night, amid swirling questions on which firm will head the independent investigations into allegations, that the district covered up abuse within its schools.

No firm was announced at the board meeting.

Those were allegations originally brought to light on a podcast, by Buffalo Police Department detective Richard Hy. Just weeks ago, the board voted to expand the investigation. A BPS spokesperson said the application for firms to apply to head the investigation remains open until Friday, May 30.

This announcement came one day after a Missouri-based attorney, Attorney Kayla Ferrel Onder, said she had been retained by 12 buffalo families, who claim their children were abused while students in BPS.

Her team is looking into several allegations of abuse cover-ups, mandated reporter failures, harmful disciplinary practices and sexual assault.

Several teachers and parents voiced their concerns over the district's approval of the 2025-2026 budget. District leaders are facing a deficit of $78 million.

According to the Buffalo News, in the budget, Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams laid out plans to spend almost $80 million in reserves and cut roughly 20 staff members.

Parents took to the mic to share why these cuts will negatively impact the students.

"I believe the current budget as presented does so on the banks of students and teachers, school counselors. School psychologists, social workers, and attendance support teachers. In a time when student attendance is at an all-time low. And student anxiety and depression at an all-time high, how could we possibly see fit to reduce those teachers who are charged with working some of the neediest and our most vulnerable children?," asked on teacher.

The proposed budget passed with a vote of 5-3. Those who voted against the budget were Hon. Lawrence Scott, Hon. Adrianna K. Zullich and Hon. Jennifer Mecozzi. Hon. Cindi M. McEachon was not in attendance at Wednesday night's meeting but sent me this statement: