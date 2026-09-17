'Thankful': North Buffalo restaurant reopens two weeks after flash flooding

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Falafel House on Hertel Avenue reopened Thursday, two weeks after flash flooding devastated the North Buffalo restaurant.

Watch: North Buffalo dealing with flood aftermath, emergency trash pickup on Monday

North Buffalo dealing with flood aftermath, emergency trash pickup on Monday

Owner Hossam Abdallah completed and funded a full renovation in that time.

"We did a lot of renovation here - from the walls to the drywall, to the counter to the stainless steel in the back," Abdallah said.

The flooding caused significant damage throughout the restaurant. Floodwater backed into the building and basement, forcing Abdallah to dispose of supplies as well as damaged kitchen equipment. He and his colleagues worked to open the restaurant once again.

Despite the setback, Abdallah is choosing to focus on the upside.

"It's always a blessing in disguise. We got a chance to renovate our restaurant," Abdallah said. "We're thankful for each and every person that texted us, that asked about us. That meant the world to us."

The city provided trash pickup in the days following the flooding to help impacted residents dispose of damaged items. Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto also arranged an evening of live music to help bring foot traffic back to the corridor and boost business.

WATCH: Community rallies with live music after Hertel Avenue businesses recover from flooding

Community rallies with live music after Hertel Avenue businesses recover from flooding

One business owner pushed for state help - Justin Hofschneider, who owns Wine on Hertel, asked officials for a sales tax break.

The city encouraged those impacted by the floods to report damage through New York State's self-report tool, saying those reports would help officials determine if residents and businesses would qualify for a federal grant to help pay for repairs.

But Abdallah told me no outside help materialized for his business.

"We tried, and nobody responded, and insurance didn't wanna help, city didn't care, but it's not the end of the world. We're still here, and we're thankful to be here," he said.

WATCH: 'Thankful': North Buffalo restaurant reopens two weeks after flash flooding

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